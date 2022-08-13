HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Announces ‘freedom Service Carnival’ For Customers

Maruti Suzuki announces ‘Freedom Service Carnival’ for customers

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Freedom Service Carnival is live for customers till 21st August and is available across all 4,300 service stations across the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2022, 09:39 AM
Maruti Suzuki currently has one of the largest portfolio. ramesh pathania/mint (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki currently has one of the largest portfolio. ramesh pathania/mint (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki currently has one of the largest portfolio. ramesh pathania/mint (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki currently has one of the largest portfolio. ramesh pathania/mint

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced its Freedom Service Carnival for its customers in India. It is being done to commemorate India's 75th year of Independence. The customers can take benefit of special offers on labour charges for periodic maintenance service that is currently available across 4,300 service stations across the nation. The customers can avail the benefits of the campaign till the 21st of August. 

Maruti is also offering a doorstep facility with specially designed service on-wheel workshops. This service is currently functional in several cities throughout India. There is also Maruti Suzuki Road Service that provides emergency support to customers that have been left stranded because their vehicle broke down. The service guys come with essential tools and spares so that the vehicle can be repaired and restored on the side of the road itself. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The manufacturer is known for its largest service and dealership network that is spread through the country. Then there is the relatively affordable cost of service and spare parts. Their vehicles have also proven to be quite reliable. Because of all these reasons, the Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the Indian automotive industry with the highest sales figures.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Suzuki also launched the Swift S-CNG recently in the Indian market. It is the ninth vehicle in Maruti's line-up to get the S-CNG variant. Apart from the Swift, there is Maruti Suzuki offers Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S with S-CNG technology.

 

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Car Car Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MSIL
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

BMW and Toyota join forces to drive out new fuel cell cars: Report
BMW and Toyota join forces to drive out new fuel cell cars: Report
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead Independence Day
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead Independence Day
Swift CNG launched: Five green-fuel cars in India under ₹10 lakh
Swift CNG launched: Five green-fuel cars in India under 10 lakh
Maruti Suzuki announces ‘Freedom Service Carnival’ for customers
Maruti Suzuki announces ‘Freedom Service Carnival’ for customers
Ford CEO praises F-150 Lightning EV, says ‘take that Elon Musk’
Ford CEO praises F-150 Lightning EV, says ‘take that Elon Musk’

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city