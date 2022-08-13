Maruti Suzuki announces ‘Freedom Service Carnival’ for customers

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Freedom Service Carnival is live for customers till 21st August and is available across all 4,300 service stations across the country.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced its Freedom Service Carnival for its customers in India. It is being done to commemorate India's 75th year of Independence. The customers can take benefit of special offers on labour charges for periodic maintenance service that is currently available across 4,300 service stations across the nation. The customers can avail the benefits of the campaign till the 21st of August.

Maruti is also offering a doorstep facility with specially designed service on-wheel workshops. This service is currently functional in several cities throughout India. There is also Maruti Suzuki Road Service that provides emergency support to customers that have been left stranded because their vehicle broke down. The service guys come with essential tools and spares so that the vehicle can be repaired and restored on the side of the road itself.

The manufacturer is known for its largest service and dealership network that is spread through the country. Then there is the relatively affordable cost of service and spare parts. Their vehicles have also proven to be quite reliable. Because of all these reasons, the Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the Indian automotive industry with the highest sales figures.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Suzuki also launched the Swift S-CNG recently in the Indian market. It is the ninth vehicle in Maruti's line-up to get the S-CNG variant. Apart from the Swift, there is Maruti Suzuki offers Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S with S-CNG technology.

First Published Date: