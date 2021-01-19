Home > Auto > News > Maruti shares gain over 2% as prices of select vehicles hiked
File image of Maruti Suzuki Alto (Representational image)
File image of Maruti Suzuki Alto (Representational image)

Maruti shares gain over 2% as prices of select vehicles hiked

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 02:30 PM IST PTI

  • The company's stock jumped 2.24 per cent to 7,990 on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 2 per cent to 7,990.30.
  • The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has increased the prices of select models by up to 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday gained more than 2 per cent after the firm increased the prices of select models by up to 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

The stock jumped 2.24 per cent to 7,990 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 2 per cent to 7,990.30.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has increased the prices of select models by up to 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift launch likely in March: Sources)

The company is increasing the prices owing to an increase in various input costs... The new prices are effective from January 18, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The price change varies across models and ranges up to 34,000 (ex-showroom-Delhi), it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue