Maruti shares gain over 2% as prices of select vehicles hiked

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday gained more than 2 per cent after the firm increased the prices of select models by up to ₹34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

The stock jumped 2.24 per cent to ₹7,990 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 2 per cent to ₹7,990.30.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has increased the prices of select models by up to ₹34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

The company is increasing the prices owing to an increase in various input costs... The new prices are effective from January 18, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The price change varies across models and ranges up to ₹34,000 (ex-showroom-Delhi), it added.

