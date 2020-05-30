Maruti extends free service and warranty scheme amid Lockdown 4.0

Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that it has extended free service and warranty scheme which were scheduled to expire in the month of May. With the fourth phase of national lockdown in place till May 30, the company is looking at widening its efforts to provide respite to vehicle owners.

In a press statement, Maruti informed that all free service, warranty and extended warranty which were to expire in May will now be covered till June. "This initiative will give an opportunity to the customers who could not avail the previous service and warranty benefits due to lockdown," the company stated. "The benefits to customers include primary warranty, extended warranty and free service."

Maruti and almost every other OEM in the country had previously extended free service and warranty schemes which were scheduled to expire within the lockdown period in the last week of May and in April.

The national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic was first enforced from March 25 with the first three rounds seeing several restrictions. The fourth round came into effect earlier in May and offered easing of certain restrictions.







