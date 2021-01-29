Maruti Ciaz, MG Hector score highest resale value in respective segments: Survey

Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz sedan and MG Motor's Hector SUV have commanded the highest resale value in their respective segments in a year, as per the latest Orange Book Value (OBV) survey conducted by used car marketplace Droom.

In the C-Segment SUV category, Hector commanded around 90% of its value during resale, followed by Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier. In the sedan category, Ciaz was followed by Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Rapid.

A brand new Ciaz sedan is price from ₹8.31 lakh to ₹11.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It sources power from a 1,462 cc petrol unit that comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. A new MG Hector SUV retails at ₹12.73 lakh to ₹17.72 lakh. It comes with a 1451 cc petrol unit and a 1956 cc diesel unit, and gets both manual and automatic transmission options.

(Also read | Top five best used cars to consider in the market today)

Droom's Orange Book Value survey gives further insights into the resale value of leading vehicles across multiple segments including SUV, sedan, and hatchback, among others. The OBV platform, an ingenious algorithmic pricing engine, gives price of used vehicles from around 38 countries in less than 10 seconds by using artificial intelligence and data science.

The used car marketplace analyzes pre-owned cars across more than 1000 parameters in order to make them fit for further use. "OBV’s latest trends reveal that several automobiles have stayed true to their promise of dependability and performance across segments," said Akshay Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, Droom.