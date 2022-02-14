Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport may cost about 3.7 cr every 4 years

Considering that the cheapest model offered by luxury supercar maker Bugatti is over $2.5 million, the servicing and maintenance costs of the brand's vehicles are usually on the higher side. It is estimated that the cost of maintenance and servicing of its vehicles is nearly $500,000 (approx ₹3.7 crore) every four years.

The carmaker offers a dedicated global service program for the Chiron and Veyron. The service team consists of 10 highly-trained Bugatti technicians who travel all around the world to service a customer's Chiron or Veyron, and are available to talk to 24/7.

Recently, a Bugatti enthusiast from Malaysia who lives in Singapore, Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani, visited the carmaker's newly established Singapore showroom, he claimed to have received detailed information on the maintenance of his Chiron Pur Sport, Malaysian publication Pultan reported. Zamani's goal then was to calculate how much it would cost to maintain the $3-million limited-edition hypercar in a period of four years.

The amount thus estimated is, however, only indicative as they do not include any taxes, labor fees, transport, and travel costs. As per Zamani, the first service is due on 14 months/16,000 km (~10k miles) and the Bugatti technicians start by replacing the engine oil using Castrol Edge Fluid Titanium Technology SAE 10W-60, the oil filter, coolant, and sixteen drainage plugs for RM 104,613 ($24,979 / €21,271).

Further, replacing the front carbon ceramic rotor discs and the 3D-printed calipers with titanium brake pad plates cost RM246,891 ($58,952 / €50,318), while replacing brake fluids, cables, and cleaning brake components cost another RM246,886 ($58,951 / €50,316). Every 14-16 months/16,000km, owner will also need to replace lightweight rims which cost RM209,225 ($49,958 / €42,641) for the whole set.

Next, tyres must be changed every 16 and 18 months and if go for a set of Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3, Michelin Pilot Sport PAX, or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 XL, they will cost about for RM33,476 ($7,993 / €6,822).

