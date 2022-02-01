Mahindra records 20% increase in January sales at 46,804 units

Mahindra and Mahindra's total sales increased by 19.55 per cent at 46,804 units last month.Mahindra exported 2,861 units last month.

Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday announced that its total sales for the month of January increased by 19.55 per cent at 46,804 units. The automaker's total sales stood at 39,149 units in January last year.

The auto major sold 19,964 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market compared to the 20,634 units it sold in January last year.

It registered an increase in commercial vehicle sales at 23,979 units last month against 16,229 units in January of 2021.

The company exported 2,861 units last month compared to 2,286 units sold in the same month last year. M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said the brand continued its growth trajectory with an overall growth of 20 per cent in January 2022, however, the automaker is also closely monitoring the ongoing semiconductor shortage. It plans to take corrective measures as and when needed.

(Also read | Nissan sales | Maruti Suzuki sales | Honda sales | Hyundai sales | Tata Motors sales | MG Motor sales | Skoda sales | Kia sales)

Mahindra recently informed that its XUV700 SUV received almost one lakh bookings. The company hopes to reach the one lakh milestone for the model making it the fastest for an SUV to achieve the feat. Mahindra launched the XUV700 SUV last year and it falls in the MX series. It is powered by a 2.0-litre Turbo GDi Stallion petrol engine that can generate power of 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. It also has a variant that comes with a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine that produces a power output of 153 bhp and 360 Nm of torque.

Mahindra has also joined hands with electric two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Electric to manufacture electric vehicles for India together. The partnership between Hero Electric and Mahindra Group is worth around ₹150 crore and will continue for the next five years.

First Published Date: