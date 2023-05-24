Maruti Jimny SUV has better mileage than Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki has revealed fuel efficiency figures of the Jimny SUV
Jimny will offer 16.39 kmpl (ARAI certified) of mileage in the automatic variants
The manual variants offer more fuel efficiency with ARAI figures at 16.94 kmpl
Maruti Jimny off-road SUV will be offered with a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres
Under the hood, Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
When fully refuelled, the SUV is expected to run between 650 kms and 700 kms
In comparison, Mahindra Thar petrol variants offer 15.2 kmpl fuel efficiency
However, Thar is offered with a more powerful 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under its hood
Thar SUV will be the key rival for Jimny when it launches in India in June