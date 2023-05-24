Maruti Jimny SUV has better mileage than Mahindra Thar

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 24, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has revealed fuel efficiency figures of the Jimny SUV

Jimny will offer 16.39 kmpl (ARAI certified) of mileage in the automatic variants

The manual variants offer more fuel efficiency with ARAI figures at 16.94 kmpl

Maruti Jimny off-road SUV will be offered with a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres

Under the hood, Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

When fully refuelled, the SUV is expected to run between 650 kms and 700 kms

In comparison, Mahindra Thar petrol variants offer 15.2 kmpl fuel efficiency

However, Thar is offered with a more powerful 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under its hood

Thar SUV will be the key rival for Jimny when it launches in India in June 
