Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets over 30k bookings, launches first week of June

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, first showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is all set for its official price launch in the first week of June and has gathered over 30,000 bookings so far.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 22 May 2023, 12:21 PM
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most awaited SUVs in India for quite some time, slated to hit the market in June 2023.
Jimny is a much-awaited model from the Maruti Suzuki camp and is likely to form a core part of its recent SUV thrust. Company officials are underlining what they claim is a very strong response for the vehicle even before the official price revelation.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, once launched, will be sold through the Nexa retail chain of the company, which also has the likes of Grand Vitara and the recently launched Fronx as the other SUVs in its sub-portfolio.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny engine and transmission

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door SUV draws power from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine that is capable of churning out 103 bhp of peak power and 134 Nm of maximum torque. This SUV gets a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed automatic unit as transmission options. The AllGrip Pro 4X4 technology makes this SUV capable of taking off-road challenges.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny dimensions

Based on a ladder frame chassis, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV measures 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm and comes with 210 mm of ground clearance. It offers 208 litres of boot storage. The car runs on 15-inch wheels available in steel and alloy options.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny variants

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in two trim options: Zeta and Alpha. The Zeta is available in both manual and automatic gearbox options, while the Alpha trim too gets manual and automatic gearbox options.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny colours

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in seven different exterior colour options. These include five mono-colour tones and two dual-tone themes. The dual-tone themes are Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof and Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof. The single-tone colour options for the SUV are - Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey and Sizzling Red.

First Published Date: 22 May 2023, 12:21 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
