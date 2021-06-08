Luxury car market could recover quicker than others from pandemic woes in India

More than 50 units of the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, priced at ₹2.43 crore (ex showroom) and launched in India on Tuesday, have already been booked. In a sign that luxury car makers like Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more may come out of the pandemic storm bruised but not severely injured may well be on the proverbial wall. And while Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the auto industry at large, it is the luxury car segment, small as it may be in India, that could emerge stronger before those in the mass-market passenger vehicle segment.

One of the possible reasons for luxury car makers faring better and emerging out of pandemic blues quicker could be that the lockdown and restrictions may not have affected luxury car buyers as much as those in the mass-market segment. High-net-worth individuals (HNWI) may have only pushed back purchase decisions rather than put these off completely. On the contrary, the salaried class, or a large chunk of it at least, has had to mostly face salary cuts and are more likely to strongly re-think car-buying decisions. Credit rating agency ICRA also pointed out that the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) segment - largely powered by mass-market cars - would also see a softening of demand due to the spread of pandemic to hinterlands.