Looking for a vehicle with ADAS? Here are top 5 most affordable options

Over the years, Indian auto consumers' demand for technologically advanced and safe vehicles has surged, prompting manufacturers to prioritize safety features. Whether it's achieving a coveted 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP or integrating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), manufacturers are striving to meet the evolving needs of Indian car buyers. ADAS encompasses a range of features including lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and more.

While ADAS was once exclusive to premium vehicles, the shifting market dynamics have compelled mass-market players to incorporate these advanced safety features to attract customers. Here's a curated list of the top five most affordable vehicles in India equipped with ADAS.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra has recently updated its sub compact SUV offering, the XUV 3XO which was earlier known as the XUV300. With the update, Mahindra has addressed the prime issue with the earlier product, its lack of features. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is filled to the brims with tech among which is the ADAS suite.

Borrowed from its big brother the Mahindra XUV700, the XUV 3XO features ADAS level 2 from the AX5L variant which starts at a price of ₹11.99 lakh. The ADAS suite in the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers forward collision mitigation, smart pilot assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control among other features.

Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable compact SUV in the Indian market and the OEM is betting big on technology to achieve that point.

Hyundai Venue

Joining the list of subcompact SUVs equipped with ADAS is the Hyundai Venue. With its 2023 update, the Venue became the first SUV in its segment to offer such advanced safety features. The Hyundai Venue get ADAS tech starting with the SX(O) variant which is priced at ₹12.44 lakh ex-showroom.

The Venue's ADAS includes forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and driver attention warning. Additionally, for added convenience, it features lane following assist, high beam assist, and leading vehicle departure alert.

Honda City

The Honda City received a mid life facelift in March 2023, and with the update, Honda ensured that its most famous brandgets ADAS. While ADAS was first introduced with the fifth gen Honda City Hybrid, with the update, Honda added ADAS features even to the petrol models starting from the V trim level which is priced at ₹12.70 lakh.

The ADAS on Honda City is camera based tech which comes with features like – Forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, lane centering assist, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

Kia Sonet

The mechanical twin of the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet received a facelift in December 2023 and with the facelift it got the ADAS features found with the Hyundai counterpart. The main difference however is the price. While the Hyundai Venue with ADAS starts at ₹12.44 lakh ex-showroom, the Kia Sonet gets ADAS features starting with the GTX trim level which is priced at ₹14.55 lakh.

As of the ADAS features, the Kia Sonet gets features like forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist – car, pedestrian & cycle, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and driver attention warning. For convenience, it comes with lane following assist, high beam assist and leading vehicle departure alert.

Honda Elevate

Adding to the roster of Honda cars equipped with ADAS is the Elevate. Launched as Honda's inaugural dedicated SUV for the Indian market in September 2023, the Elevate lives up to its promise of advanced technology integration. When it comes to ADAS, the Elevate mirrors the equipment found in the Honda City. Employing a camera-based system, the Elevate offers similar features aimed at enhancing safety and driving experience.

However, it's worth noting that unlike the City, Honda has chosen to offer ADAS exclusively on the top ZX variant of the Elevate which is priced at ₹15.21 lakh ex-showroom.

