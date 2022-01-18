HT Auto
Home Auto News London mulls extending program to charge drivers for carbon emissions

London mulls extending program to charge drivers for carbon emissions

If the new plan to crack down on pollution gets approved, more drivers in London will have to pay fine for emissions than under the current system.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 03:55 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is mulling to further expand the fines for owners of polluting vehicles across the whole city in order to meet ambitious environmental targets by the end of the decade. The mayor told Element Energy publication that road use in the capital of UK must be cut by at least 27% by 2030 to meet climate goals.

The mayor is looking at extending the so-called ‘ultra-low emission’ zone in the city, which was already broadened last October, to cover Greater London and charging drivers of all vehicles except the cleanest ones.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Another option being considered is to levy fee on non-London registered travelers to the city.

(Also read | Green fuel, EVs to be India's main weapons to cut vehicular emissions)

The plan to expand the drive to crack down on pollution will see more drivers having to pay fine than under the current system, which only charges owners of pre-2005 petrol cars and pre-2015 diesel vehicles. It is quite likely that many motorists and businesses will oppose the plans. However, the mayor is set to hold talks with the local government and businesses.

Additionally, these proposals would bring in much-needed revenue for the city's transport department which saw a loss of revenue following the plunge in demand for public transport during the coronavirus pandemic. As a temporary funding settlement with the government will expire on February 4, the mayor has been seeking alternative sources of revenue.

(Also read | EU top court rejects plea of cities to control car emissions)

Apart from this, Khan also wants London to move toward smart charging, which would eventually see charges such as the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone and Congestion Charge being scrapped, he told the publication. He wants a single fee levied on motorists based on their vehicle and where in London they are driving. The city's transport department will begin exploring how to develop such a scheme but the technology is still years away from being ready.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 03:55 PM IST
TAGS: carbon emissions electric mobility electric vehicles pollution
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Meet Suzuki Jimny's doppelganger from China called Tank 100
Meet Suzuki Jimny's doppelganger from China called Tank 100
Maharashtra registers 8.26% uptick in new vehicles registration in 2021
Maharashtra registers 8.26% uptick in new vehicles registration in 2021
Valentino Rossi to race Audi R8 LMS GT3 in GT World Challenge series
Valentino Rossi to race Audi R8 LMS GT3 in GT World Challenge series
London mulls extending program to charge drivers for carbon emissions
London mulls extending program to charge drivers for carbon emissions
Audi RS Q e-Tron is too hot to handle for Dakar Rally competitors
Audi RS Q e-Tron is too hot to handle for Dakar Rally competitors

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city