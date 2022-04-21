HT Auto
Log9 Materials inaugurates cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Log9 Materials aims to achieve at least 50MWh of peak cell production capacity in the next one year.
By :
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 05:43 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose.

Battery technology startup, Log9 Materials on Thursday said it has inaugurated its indigenously-developed cell manufacturing facility at Jakkuru in Bengaluru.

The company aims to achieve at least 50MWh of peak cell production capacity in the next one year, and scale it to over 5GWh in the next three to five years, Log9 Materials said in a statement.

"Our cells have been designed grounds-up in India, for India; and this means that Log9's cells and batteries are the best suited for Indian operating conditions, climate and customers, and hence, they are going to play a crucial role in making India self-reliant while helping the nation realize its ambitious electric mobility vision," Log9 Materials co-founder & CEO Akshay Singhal said.

(Also read | Omega Seiki partners Log9 to deploy 10,000 Rapid EVs in India by FY24)

The company said it has been working on an unique cell chemistry for its RapidX battery packs powered by InstaCharge technology, which offers nine times faster charging, better performance, and battery life as compared to conventional lithium ion electric vehicle batteries.

Funded by leading VCs like Sequoia and Exfinity Ventures and strategic investors such as Amara Raja Batteries and Petronas (Malaysia), Log9 is investing heavily in the research and development of aluminium fuel cells that will power long-haul commercial vehicles of the future, the company said. 

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 05:42 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV battery
