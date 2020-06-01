The Centre may have allowed vehicle movement between states, but has left it to states take a final call on it. While states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab have decided to follow the Centre's advisory, states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and the Northeast have decided to continue with the curbs in 'Unlock 1', also termed as Lockdown 5.0, as well.

Inter-state travel by road as well as air and trains will remain restricted in Maharashtra till June 30. In Tamil Nadu, curbs on inter-state bus transport and Metro and suburban train services will continue people. For people travelling between different zones or crossing the border will require an e-pass issued by the authority.

In the Northeast, Meghalaya and Mizoram also decided to keep restriction on vehicular movement across its borders. It will not allow inter-district and inter-state movement of vehicles without lockdown passes till June 6.

In West Bengal, the government has allowed inter-district movement of public transport vehicles from today. However, there has been no decision yet on restarting inter-state bus services.

In Delhi, the state government said it is in favour of allowing inter-state movement of people during lockdown 5.0 from Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other NCR cities. However, the state governments in Haryana and UP left it to the local administrations to take a final call on reopening state borders. Both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad authorities decided that their border with Delhi will remain sealed as before.

Punjab too has allowed inter-state movement without the need for any e-permit during lockdown 5.0. But the state government has made use of COVA app and self-generated 'e-pass' mandatory for such travels.

Madhya Pradesh has also allowed inter-state vehicular movement. Private vehicle owners will no longer require e-passes for inter-state travel during lockdown 5.0. In Chhattisgarh, the state government said inter-state travel without requisite permission from authorities will continue to remain prohibited.

The Union Home ministry had on Saturday said that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and no additional permission required for such travels.

(With input from agencies)