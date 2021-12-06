Lexus commissions sculptural rendition of its LF-Z electrified concept car

Lexus has partnered with Germane Barnes, an American architect and designer, to create a sculptural rendition of its LF-Z electrified concept car for the Miami Art Show. The installation represents electrification, technology and bespoke design, highlighting Lexus' commitment towards a carbon-neutral future.

The installation is a precisely-to-scale, three-dimensional sculpture of the LF-Z electrified concept car rendered in steel.

The sculpture is illuminated with embedded LED lighting, making the frame of the car glow. The installation has been suspended just above the ground, making the vision of a sustainable future coming into focus. The whole piece is joined by two swings that are anchored within illuminated arches in a nod to classical architecture.

The installation is called ‘ON/’, and is a reference to the On/Off switch as a vision of a carbon-neutral future. The entire installation is unified by a lighting system that allows users to participate in the piece via an interactive virtual model alongside the physical display. Participants from all over the world have been invited to create their own lighting designs for the display by altering the color of various features such as the walls, car, swings and furniture. The best user-generated designs will then be showcase onsite.

The entire installation represents a commitment to next-generation design, and was developed by Germane Barnes, who is also an assistant professor at the University of Miami School of Architecture. “Designing for a future that is collaborative, sustainable, equitable and prioritizes the unique experiences of individuals is both a driving force of my practice and my work with students here at the University of Miami," he said.

Lexus became the automotive partner for the Design Miami 2021 for the fourth year in a row. The art show was open November 20 till December 5.