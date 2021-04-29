Lamborghini's Squadra Corse race division teases its latest special creation

Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse racing division has teased its latest special creation, shedding light on its newest motorsport car. The teaser video gives a glimpse of the car’s design, reveals its front end with new LED headlights and also gives hints of the interior.

The vehicle in the teaser appears to be a Huracan EVO that has been transformed and turned into a track-only weapon. Further, the teaser shows that the new car has more pronounced front and rear fenders with air louvers. Other key features of the vehicle include a roof scoop, a towering rear wing and a sizeable diffuser.

Another major highlight of the teaser video is the clear sound of the high-revving, naturally aspirated V10 engine. Though various other details of the car are yet to be unveiled, the car in the teaser seems to be track-only, free of all the regulations-mandated restrictions imposed on a street-legal car.

Though it is not clear if the car teased will be a one-off like the Essenza SCV12 or the more recent SC20 or some other kind of racer, it is highly unlikely that the car will be street legal and might not comply with any racing regulations either. It is expected to be positioned as the ultimate Huracan EVO race vehicle for customers that look forward to the best possible track day experience.

Last year in Decemeber, the Squadra Corse division of the sports carmaker revealed the SC20 unique open-top track car approved for road use. It was the second one-off engineered by the company's motor sport department and designed by Centro Stile.

The race car combined aerodynamic solutions taken from racing Lamborghinis. It ensured comfortable open-air driving at high speeds for the occupants. It is powered by Lamborghini’s flagship V12 - the 6,498 cm3 aspirated twelve-cylinder engine mated to optimized seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox.