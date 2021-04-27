Lamborghini debuts in the Rocket League video game with the Huracán STO

Lamborghini Huracán STO has made a debut on the Rocket League - the multi-platform video game that combines the passions of sports cars and soccer. The Rocket League has won more than 150 'Best Game' awards worldwide.

The production company behind the video game, Psyonix, chose the Huracán STO for the gaming platform given the racing car's unique design and its benchmark performance figures. The Huracán STO has a top speed of 310 km/h and it can acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds.

The virtual version of the Lamborghini Huracán STO will be available for video gamers around the world through April 27 and can be used to compete in the Battle of the Bulls during the Rocket League Championship Series X Lamborghini Open of which Automobili Lamborghini is the official sponsor.

Huracán STO

In the virtual purchased package, the car is available in Blu Laufey and Arancio California colours with different liveries and customization options. The package is complimented by the roar of the engine, two sets of tires, and the exclusive 'Huracán STO Player Banner' and 'Antenna' systems developed by Psyonix.

In an event format created for Lamborghini, the best Rocket League gamers will compete in a series of one-on-one matches where each winner will receive a prize of $5,000. "The debut of Huracán STO in the world of Rocket League is a further step in the digital strategy of Lamborghini, which entered eSports in 2020 with its own one-make championship," says Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

While explaining why this partnership matters to the automotive company, Winkelmann explained, "Gaming and simulation are phenomena of particular interest to the automotive industry, important for engaging the new generations and making our cars even more popular with young people."