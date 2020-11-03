Lamborghini becomes 1st super sports car maker to join TikTok, may target Gen Z

Automobili Lamborghini has become the first luxury sports carmaker in the industry to join TikTok - a platform targeted at Gen Z and millennials for the creation and sharing of short and funny videos.

Lamborghini has created its official profile - @lamborghiniofficial, for this social network. The company's first ever TikTok video reached 3 million views in just one weekend with 27% engagement. The carmaker's decision to join a platform like TikTok drives forward its strategy of involving young audience through an unusual, fun, engaging, and entertaining way of telling the story of the brand.

Lamborghini says its TikTok channel will be the place where young people will learn about the brand in a more 'fun' way. Content design and development of the brand's official TikTok page will also draw on the contribution of some creators. However, the carmaker will continue keeping its positioning as an innovative and elegant brand, it says.

Lamborghini has a strong presence on social media and through its engagement with enthusiasts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, the brand has seen a fast-growing following.

Lamborghini ranks at the top of the list of the most popular luxury super sports car brands on Instagram. It is one of the most successful social networks of the carmaker where its followers have grown from 23 million to 28 million in just one year. On Facebook, the brand has 12.9 million followers, and on YouTube the number of enthusiasts has grown from 1.1 million to the current 1.6 million.