Ladakh EV Policy rolled out to encourage buyers to procure battery vehicles

Ladakh has introduced its electric vehicle policy with subsidies to help encourage the citizens of the union territory to procure battery-powered vehicles in order to create a carbon-neutral future. The Ladakh EV Policy entails a capital subsidy of 10% on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. Public buses will be given a capital subsidy of 25% under the policy so as to encourage sustainable and eco-friendly public transport.

The administration of the union territory has also offered an early bird subsidy for the first year of the policy. "During the first year, the percentage of the subsidy for each type of vehicle would be double of the normal subsidy being offered for subsequent years, a spokesperson told PTI. Further, the administration will continue to exempt electric vehicles from road taxes.

(Also read | Delhi to see over 100% jump in EV sales by end of this year: Arvind Kejriwal)

In order to enhance the ecosystem of charging facilities, the Ladakh administration has offered to subsidise commercial public electric vehicle charging stations for two wheelers, cars and buses. "Capital subsidy on equipment/machinery or capital subsidy of 25 per cent on the equipment /machinery or ₹5 lakh, whichever is less per station for the first 15 electric vehicle charging stations.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Ladakh EV policy also underlines that the electric power required by commercial EV charging stations would be charged at domestic rates. The policy is a major step towards making Ladakh self-sustainable, smart, integrated and carbon neutral, said the spokesperson.

The spokesman said the Regional Transport Officer, Ladakh has been made responsible to monitor the implementation, point of contact for Electric Vehicle policy, creating awareness regarding the policy as well as the operations guidelines and administering the policy.

First Published Date: