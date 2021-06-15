KTM 'World Adventure Week' announced for Indian customers

KTM India has announced 'The World Adventure Week', for motorcycle enthusiasts in India and across the globe. The event will commence on July 5th and will span seven days. The company says that the riders who are able to complete the challenges will be given daily rewards and weekly prizes. In addition to that, the winners will also get a chance to be featured on the company's global social media handles, as well as on theworldadventureweek.com website.

"It is an invitation for the riders to go fuel their adventurous spirit and explore the tarmacs, tracks, and trails," the company said in a recent press note.

KTM has collaborated with the RISER app for the event. In order to compete, the participants will need to download the app and start recording their rides. Each rider will need to clock over 1,000 km in a week on the motorcycle using the application. "This initiative offers a perfect opportunity to put some miles on your motorcycle," the company added.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Sundararaman - Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited said, “We are delighted to inform you that KTM in collaboration with RISER, has announced ‘The World Adventure Week’, which is a true celebration of every rider’s adventurous spirit. The idea behind this global initiative is to strengthen the growing Adventure community and bring together riders who share the passion for motorcycling."