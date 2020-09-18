Kia Sonet launch today: Live and latest updates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kia Sonet will be officially launched by Kia Motors India after generating a whole lot of buzz.
Kia Sonet enters a highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment in India.
Sonet will be the third offering from Kia in India. Catch live and latest updates from the launch event here.
Kia Sonet has been a major talking point in India since it was first showcased in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 back in February. The production version of the Sonet has a lot of similarities with the concept form displayed previously and Kia is now all set to launch the sub-compact SUV in India after managing to create a massive buzz around the vehicle.
What seeks to help Kia Sonet's case is its striking looks, a feature-packed cabin, multiple engine and transmission options and the fact that elder sibling Seltos has been a runaway hit in the Indian market. While rivals like Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are strong and proven performers, Sonet is looking at upstaging them in this intense battle. If Kia manages to price Sonet aggressively, it could possibly pave the way for a new segment leader.
Catch live and latest updates from the launch event of Kia Sonet:
18 Sep 2020, 10:28 AM ISTHow much fuel does Sonet sip?
While Kia has not officially revealed the mileage figures on Sonet, reports suggest it could return 18.5 to 19 kilometres per litre, depending on fuel and transmission options. (Full report here)
18 Sep 2020, 10:15 AM ISTWhat are the design highlights of the Sonet? Take a quick look:
Recap - first look video of Kia Sonet
">
18 Sep 2020, 09:55 AM ISTFirst customer car
The first customer unit of Sonet was rolled out of the Anantpur facility on September 4. (Full report here)
18 Sep 2020, 09:54 AM ISTSonet vs Venue
Ah, that big question about which Korean sibling to choose. While we wait for the pricing structure of Sonet, here's a look at what the car offers that the Venue does not.
18 Sep 2020, 09:31 AM ISTDid you know?
Sonet received over 6,523 orders on the first day that pre-launch bookings were opened. This figure is more than the orders that Seltos received on the first day its bookings were opened. (Click here for full report)
18 Sep 2020, 08:47 AM ISTThe hues of Sonet
Sonet will be offered in a plethora of mono and dual-tone colour options. While there are seven single-tone colour choices, there are three dual-tone options. But not every variant will have all the choices available.
Want to make sense of what's available on which variant? Check our detailed report here.
18 Sep 2020, 08:27 AM ISTOptions galore on Sonet
Sonet, much like Seltos, will be offered in Tech Line trim as well as the higher-spec GT Line trim. (Click here to find out what's different in the two Sonet)
18 Sep 2020, 08:25 AM IST'Made in India, Made for the World'
Kia's Anantpur facility in Andhra Pradesh is where the Sonet will be manufactured - both for India as well as international markets. The company says the quality of the Sonet in India will be the exact same as it is anywhere else.
18 Sep 2020, 08:24 AM ISTKia's India journey
Kia entered the Indian market with the Seltos and managed to taste a whole lot of success despite the challenges that hounded the industry in 2019. Seltos was well liked for its looks as well as performance and managed to give Creta from Hyundai some serious competition.
Next in line from Kia was Carnival, a luxury MPV. Kia says selling huge volumes was not the idea behind bringing in Carnival but it was to showcase what the company was capable of.
Now, it is time to go hunting for numbers again as Sonet enters a very lucrative space of sub-compact SUVs.