Kia Sonet launch today: Live and latest updates

Kia Sonet has been a major talking point in India since it was first showcased in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 back in February. The production version of the Sonet has a lot of similarities with the concept form displayed previously and Kia is now all set to launch the sub-compact SUV in India after managing to create a massive buzz around the vehicle.





What seeks to help Kia Sonet's case is its striking looks, a feature-packed cabin, multiple engine and transmission options and the fact that elder sibling Seltos has been a runaway hit in the Indian market. While rivals like Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are strong and proven performers, Sonet is looking at upstaging them in this intense battle. If Kia manages to price Sonet aggressively, it could possibly pave the way for a new segment leader.





Catch live and latest updates from the launch event of Kia Sonet: