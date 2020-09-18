Kia Sonet was officially launched in India at a starting price point of ₹6.71 lakh (ex showroom, pan-India, introductory). Sonet enters a tight but lucrative sub-compact SUV space and is looking at creating the same level of success that Seltos - Kia's debut product in India enjoyed. And then some more.

HT Auto test drove the Kia Sonet recently and here are the five big highlights of the car that were observed:

Highlight 5 - Kia, much like Hyundai, has chosen to persist with the diesel engines at a time when many are giving it a miss. While the demand for petrol variants are high, those in the SUV segment are also reportedly eyeing diesel engines with the same level of excitement. That Sonet diesel also comes with an extremely capable auto transmission option is like the cherry on the proverbial cake.

Highlight 4 - Mileage is still one of the core factors that influence buying decisions among the Indian audience. Here is a glimpse into how much fuel Sonet sips:

Kia Sonet mileage figures.

Highlight 3 - Want an automatic transmission? Sure. Need the thrill of a manual? Of course. Want the best of both worlds? Sonet has it. While Hyundai Venue beat Sonet by offering clucth-less transmission option first, that Sonet also has this feature is great.

Highlight 2 - Speaking of features, Sonet is packed to the brim. The Indian car buying audience is always on the look out for more and more features and Kia seems to have the pulse on this buying factor. Something as simple and yet important as cooled phone charging space is testament to that. Add features like ventilated front seats and air purification system, and Sonet makes a solid case for Indian conditions.

Highlight 1 - Good looks is half the battle won in an SUV segment, say many. And in this regard, Kia designers seem to have worked overtime to give Sonet a striking face and overall visual appeal. Sonet GTX+ is especially striking to look at courtesy its sporty red accents and there is little wonder that this particular trim has reportedly gathered most attention in the pre-launch bookings phase.