Kia India to reduce exports to help bolster supply for domestic market

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2023, 08:54 AM
Kia India is looking at increasing its supply capacity for the domestic market in the country and while some of that thrust will come from improving production capacity at its plant in Andhra Pradesh, it will also bring down its exports' volumes in order to improve supply to customers here.

Sonet
Kia India unveiled the much-awaited Sonet facelift in the country on December 14. The new Kia Sonet facelift comes with a host of design updates which are subtle yet significant. However, the overall silhouette remains the same as it is unmistakably similar to the outgoing version of the compact SUV.
The front profile of the Kia Sonet facelift comes adopting a significantly revised design that makes it bold and stylish. It gets a redesigned headlamp cluster with triple LED beams, while the revamped LED daytime running light too is something noteworthy. The front grille and bumper too have been updated, while the skid plate enhances the boldness of the compact SUV.
A major update on the exterior design front is at the rear profile. Like many other modern cars the new Kia Sonet facelift has also adopted the quintessential LED bar sitting at the centre of the tailgate connecting the redesigned LED taillights. Besides this, the rear bumper too comes updated.
The cabin of the Kia Sonet facelift has been revamped significantly. It now comes with a 10.25-inch centre touchscreen infotainment system, which is complemented by a fully digital 10.25-inch LCD driver display unit. Enhancing the premiumness of the cabin are features like a 360-degree camera, smart air purification system, seven-speaker Bose audio system and an electric sunroof.
Despite the design and feature updates, there is no change in the mechanics of the updated Kia Sonet. The Sonet facelift continues with options of two petrol engines and a diesel motor. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor offers 118 bhp power and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre petrol motor puts out 81 bhp power and 115 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine develops 113 bhp power and 250 Nm of torque. The Kia Sonet facelift's transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, six-speed manual gearbox, six-speed automatic transmission, six-speed iMT and seven-speed DCT unit.
Kia Sonet facelift comes revising its competition in the highly competitive compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. It challenges rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Kia is yet to reveal the pricing details of the car, but bookings for the SUV will commence from 20th December 2023.
The updated Sonet will be the first launch from the company in India in 2024 and will be followed by the launch of the latest Carnival and the introduction of EV9 later in the year.
Kia India unveiled the much-awaited Sonet facelift in the country on December 14. The new Kia Sonet facelift comes with a host of design updates which are subtle yet significant. However, the overall silhouette remains the same as it is unmistakably similar to the outgoing version of the compact SUV.
Kia India currently offers models like the Seltos SUV, Carens MPV and the EV6 electric vehicle. On Thursday, the company unveiled the updated Sonet as well, a model that was first launched in 2020 and has so far notched up 3.68 lakh units in sales. While Kia India also exports some of these models from India to select global markets, the company is now looking to counter its rivals in what is the world's third-largest vehicle market - in terms of sales - with a more focused approach.

Also Read : Kia unveils updated Sonet SUV

Kia made its India debut in 2019 with the Seltos and has since emerged as a key player in the country's passenger vehicle (PV) landscape. But competition has also intensified by several notches over the past few years, prompting the company to assure of an even more intensive approach here. “We have an aggressive business plan for next year. We are looking to add 100 more sales outlets and enhance installed production capacity by 1 lakh units," Tae-Jin Park, Kia India MD and CEO, told news agency PTI.

Also watch: 2024 Kia Sonet facelift SUV: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals

Kia India rolls out its models from its factory in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and this facility has a current capability of manufacturing 3.4 lakh units each year. And at present, 20 per cent of all the models driven out from here make way to overseas markets. Park has said that this will be brought down to 10 per cent in order to better bolster supply for the domestic Indian market.

Sales channels are a key focus area as well with Kia having 429 sales outlets at present. This number will be increased with a dedicated approach of having a solid presence in tier III and tier IV towns. Park also confirmed to PTI that while the latest Carnival and the EV9 will have an India launch in 2024, the company is also looking at the possibility of driving in an SUV that is slightly larger than the Seltos.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2023, 08:54 AM IST
TAGS: EV6 Carens Seltos Kia Sonet Sonet Seltos Carnival EV9 Kia India

