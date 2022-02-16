Kia Carens vs Maruti XL6 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari: Variant-wise pricing

Kia Carens has become the latest three-row vehicle to enter the Indian car market and its pricing strategy has come as a pleasant surprise to many here. A feature-packed and a relatively spacious car, Carens is the fourth product from Kia India. And while seen as a direct rival to the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, its launch pricing has meant that it is also going straight for the dominance that Maruti XL6 has enjoyed in the more affordable three-row segment.

Kia Carens is offered with three engine options and there are multiple transmission choices as well. There is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Step inside and one can choose between a six or a seven-seat layout in a cabin that is mostly well appointed.

But more than anything else, perhaps, Carens is wowing prospective buyers with its pricing. Even before the official launch on Tuesday, Kia had received over 19,000 bookings for the vehicle. Does all of it mean there is a new dominant player in town?

Here is how Kia Carens' pricing fares against the pricing of its rivals:

Kia Carens vs Maruti XL6 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari - price comparison

The price structure for the Kia Carens announced at launch makes the vehicle one of the more affordable three-row options available. However, it is important to note that these prices are introductory and likely to see an upward revision at some point in the future.

Kia Carens full price list Trim Petrol Smartstream 1.5 Turbo Petrol Smartstream 1.4T Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT Premium 8.99 10.99 10.99 Prestige 9.99 11.99 11.99 Prestige Plus 6MT - 13.49

7DCT - 14.59 13.49 Luxury 14.99 14.99 Luxury Plus (6/7 seater 6MT - 16.19

7DCT - 16.99 6MT - 16.19

6AT - 16.99 All prices are in INR, in lakh and are ex showroom

The XL6 is offered with only a petrol engine option and is a fairly comfortable vehicle that is backed with a superb post-sales network and enjoys a high resale value.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta 10.14 Alpha 10.82 Zeta AT 11.34 Alpha AT 12.02 ex-showroom price in INR lakhs

The Alcazar benefits from a strong design language that is closer to an SUV body type than most in this list. Much like Karens, the Alcazar from Hyundai is also offered with multiple engines and transmission choices.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7 seater (petrol) 16.34 Prestige 6/7 seater (diesel) 16.75 Prestige (O) AT 7 seater (diesel) 18.22 Platinum 7 seater (petrol) 18.29 Platinum 7 seater (diesel) 18.66 Signature 6 seater (petrol) 18.74 Signature 6 seater (diesel) 19.15 Platinum (0) AT 6/7 seater (petrol) 19.56 Platinum (0) AT 6/7 seater (diesel) 19.79 Signature (0) AT 6/7 seater (petrol) 19.85 Signature (0) AT 6/7 seater (diesel) 19.99 ex-showroom prices in INR lakh

The Tata Safari comes with only diesel engine option but offers a spirited drive experience. Tata Motors has also launched various themes like Dark and Gold to further excite prospective customers.

Tata Safari XE 14.99 XM 16.53 XMA AT 17.83 XT 18.05 XT Plus 18.85 XT Plus Dark Edition 19.05 XZ 19.80 XTA Plus 20.15 XTA Plus Dark Edition 20.35 XZ Plus 20.78 XZ Plus 6 seater 20.88 XZ Plus Adventure Editon 20.99 XZ Plus 6 Seater Adventure Edition 21.09 XZA AT 21.10 XZ Plus Dark Edition 21.11 XZ Plus 6 Seater Dark Edition 21.21 XZ Plus Gold 21.89 XZ Plus Gold 6 Seater 21.99 XZA Plus AT 22.08 XZA Plus 6 Seater AT 22.18 XZA Plus Adventure Edition AT 22.29 XZA Plus 6 Seater Adventure Edition AT 22.39 XZA Plus AT Dark Edition 22.41 XZA Plus 6 Seater AT Dark Edition 22.51 XZA Plus Gold AT 23.19 XZA Plus Gold 6 Seater AT 23.29 ex-showroom prices in INR lakh

Note: All prices mentioned above are indicative and subject to change without prior notice.

