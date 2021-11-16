Top Sections
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Kerala state union minister push startups to develop electric vehicles

2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 09:09 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Kerala with its strong ability in electronic system design must focus on electric vehicles.

  • Kerala has plans to install about 100 EV charging stations across the state by the end of this year.

Union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Kerala with its strong ability in electronic system design must focus on the field along with electric vehicles. The minister stated that startups in the country should make the most of global opportunities in the post-Covid era after a visit to the Integrated Startup Complex (ISC).

Chandrasekhar pointed that entrepreneurs have immense scope for development in the electric vehicle segment has this is still in a nascent stage in the country. Noting that electric vehicles depend heavily on electronics, he called upon entrepreneurs in the country to explore EVs international market as most countries are starting with their electrification goals. “Entrepreneurs should not get stuck in just ideas and models. They must equally concentrate on how to sell their products," he was quoted saying as in a PTI report.

(Also read | Planning to travel to Kerala? These lavish caravans will be at your service)

The minister who also holds the portfolios of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship conveyed that as Indian startups are majorly software oriented, valuable contribution can be made through electronics hardware innovation under the Kerala Startup Mission. “Innovators must be encouraged to design high-quality electronic systems by using indigenously developed chips. For this, the government is keen to provide financial aid," he added.

(Also read | Goa and Kerala to deploy a fleet of more than 30,000 electric vehicles)

Kerala is keenly pursuing its electrification goals as an earlier report stated that the state has planned to install about 100 public electric charging stations across the state by the end of the year as part of its electric vehicle policy. About 10 new pillar charging stations have been already set up in the Kozhikode city by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The state government has also signed an agreement with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to procure more than 30,000 electric two and three-wheelers for the states.

  • First Published Date : 16 Nov 2021, 09:09 AM IST