HT Auto
Home Auto News Kerala Hc Directs Nhai To Rectify Every Road In The State Within One Week

Kerala HC directs NHAI to rectify every road in the state within one week

Bad road condition is considered one of the key reasons behind road accidents.
By : ANI
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2022, 17:49 PM
The ruling came after a person had died falling into a pothole on the National Highway. (HT_PRINT)
The ruling came after a person had died falling into a pothole on the National Highway. (HT_PRINT)
The ruling came after a person had died falling into a pothole on the National Highway. (HT_PRINT)
The ruling came after a person had died falling into a pothole on the National Highway.

Kerala High Court on Monday directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate steps to rectify every road under their control, either through the present concessionaires or through new contractors, which shall be done without any further delay and within one week from today.

Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran also ruled that, "The District Collectors, in their capacity as the heads of the District Disaster Management Authorities will issue orders with respect to any road in which potholes are found and take necessary action against the jurisdictional Engineer, contractors or any other person who may be responsible. All corollary consequences thereto will also follow, to the fullest warrant of law."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The writ petitions were taken up today after Amicus Curie brought to the notice of the Court that a person had died falling into a pothole on the National Highway.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Court also made it clear that "the competent authority of the NHAI will cause an enquiry into the accident in question as also on the other stretchers which has gone into disrepair and file a report fixing responsibility on Engineers/Concessionaires as the case may be. The earlier directions of this Court to initiate Vigilance cases and other investigation will continue to hold effect and it will be supplementary to the afore directions. Suffice to say, prima facie, the collection of tolls normally would pre-suppose the responsibility of the Concessionaire or the competent Authority to maintain the roads in the best manner. This is the right of the citizen and certainly, one that will impel this Court to issue orders in future."

While ruling, the Court observed that, "the gravity of the situation in Kerala is now for all to see. We do not react until we are the victim or someone we know faces such a situation. It is always as if accidents only happen to others and not to ourselves. But this is a myth, as anybody with reasonable sense would reckon."

The court also noted that the District Collectors cannot be mere spectators and react solely when an accident happens; but they are certainly enjoined to act to avoid it.

"We can neither wait for another victim; nor can we let the roads of Kerala to be killing fields - whether it be under the NHAI, PWD or the Local Self Government Institutions," it noted

"The order further stated ,"The District Collectors, in their capacity as the Heads of the District Disaster Management Authorities, have a definitive role to play and the Authorities under them have to be alive to any issues on the roads, particularly relating to potholes and craters. Even solitary ones will have to be taken note of and acted upon, fixing full responsibilities upon the Engineers, contractors and other persons entrusted with the road. This Court cannot keep on passing orders every time there is a disaster. It is for the District Collectors to now act and this Court has no doubt about it."

Court also suo motu implead the Regional Officer, NHAI, Thiruvananthapuram as an additional respondent in these writ petitions.

The court will consider these writ petitions again on 19th August.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2022, 17:49 PM IST
TAGS: national highway
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bentley will showcase 103 cars at Monterey Car Week to mark 103rd anniversary
Bentley will showcase 103 cars at Monterey Car Week to mark 103rd anniversary
Kerala HC directs NHAI to rectify every road in the state within one week
Kerala HC directs NHAI to rectify every road in the state within one week
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
Tata Motors bags PETA India award for vegan interiors in Avinya Concept car
Tata Motors bags PETA India award for vegan interiors in Avinya Concept car
Volkswagen CEO plans to shrink management board
Volkswagen CEO plans to shrink management board

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city