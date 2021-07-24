Top Sections
Kawasaki ZH2SE variant costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Its pricing will continue to remain unaffected from the new hike.

Kawasaki bikes to become costlier in India from August. Check new prices here

1 min read . 01:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Save for the Kawasaki Ninja 300, the rest of the bikes in the Ninja family will become costlier including the Ninja 650, Ninja 1000SX, and Ninja ZX-10R.
  • Kawasaki ZH2 and ZH2 SE pricing will continue to remain unaffected by the new hike.

  • First Published Date : 24 Jul 2021, 01:18 PM IST

Kawasaki India has announced a new price hike across its models in the country. While a majority of the models will become slightly costlier following the latest price increment, some bikes will still remain unaffected by the new price correction announcement. The latest price change will be implemented from August 1st.

Some of the motorcycles that will remain unaffected by the new price hike include the Ninja 300, Z H2, Z H2 SE, and the dual-sport offerings such as KLX110, and KLX140G.

The Ninja 300 will continue to retail at 3.18 lakh, the Z H2 and Z H2 SE will also see no price increment at 21.90 lakh and 25.90 lakh, respectively. The dual-sport offerings - KLX110 and KLX140G will also continue to remain at the same price tags - 2,99,500 and 4,06,600, respectively.

Save for the Ninja 300, the rest of the bikes in the Ninja family will become costlier including the Ninja 650, Ninja 1000SX, and Ninja ZX-10R. Its street roadsters Z650 and Z900 will also become costlier by 6,000 and 8,000, respectively. The Kawasaki Versys 650 and Versys 1000 will become dearer by 7,000 and 11,000, respectively. While the Vulcan S will become costlier by 6,000, the W800 will receive a price hike of 7,000.

Here's a detailed table of the new price list of the Kawasaki bikes in India (effective from August 1st):

ModelCurrent PriceNew PricePrice Hike
W800 7,19,000 7,26,000 7,000
Ninja 650 6,54,000 6,61,000 7,000
Ninja 1000SX 11,29,000 11,40,000 11,000
Ninja ZX-10R 14,99,000 15,14,000 15,000
Z650 6,18,000 6,24,000 6,000
Z900 8,34,000 8,42,000 8,000
Versys 650 7,08,000 7,15,000 7,000
Versys 1000 11,44,000 11,55,000 11,000
Vulcan S 6,04,000 6,10,000 6,000

Note: (All prices are ex-showroom)