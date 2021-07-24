Kawasaki India has announced a new price hike across its models in the country. While a majority of the models will become slightly costlier following the latest price increment, some bikes will still remain unaffected by the new price correction announcement. The latest price change will be implemented from August 1st.

Some of the motorcycles that will remain unaffected by the new price hike include the Ninja 300, Z H2, Z H2 SE, and the dual-sport offerings such as KLX110, and KLX140G.

The Ninja 300 will continue to retail at ₹3.18 lakh, the Z H2 and Z H2 SE will also see no price increment at ₹21.90 lakh and ₹25.90 lakh, respectively. The dual-sport offerings - KLX110 and KLX140G will also continue to remain at the same price tags - ₹2,99,500 and ₹4,06,600, respectively.

Save for the Ninja 300, the rest of the bikes in the Ninja family will become costlier including the Ninja 650, Ninja 1000SX, and Ninja ZX-10R. Its street roadsters Z650 and Z900 will also become costlier by ₹6,000 and ₹8,000, respectively. The Kawasaki Versys 650 and Versys 1000 will become dearer by ₹7,000 and ₹11,000, respectively. While the Vulcan S will become costlier by ₹6,000, the W800 will receive a price hike of ₹7,000.

Here's a detailed table of the new price list of the Kawasaki bikes in India (effective from August 1st):

Model Current Price New Price Price Hike W800 ₹ 7,19,000 ₹ 7,26,000 ₹ 7,000 Ninja 650 ₹ 6,54,000 ₹ 6,61,000 ₹ 7,000 Ninja 1000SX ₹ 11,29,000 ₹ 11,40,000 ₹ 11,000 Ninja ZX-10R ₹ 14,99,000 ₹ 15,14,000 ₹ 15,000 Z650 ₹ 6,18,000 ₹ 6,24,000 ₹ 6,000 Z900 ₹ 8,34,000 ₹ 8,42,000 ₹ 8,000 Versys 650 ₹ 7,08,000 ₹ 7,15,000 ₹ 7,000 Versys 1000 ₹ 11,44,000 ₹ 11,55,000 ₹ 11,000 Vulcan S ₹ 6,04,000 ₹ 6,10,000 ₹ 6,000

Note: (All prices are ex-showroom)