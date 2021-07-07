Top Sections
Hyundai Alcazar was recently launched in the Indian market.

JK Tyre becomes official tyre supplier for Hyundai Alcazar

2 min read . 05:45 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • JK Tyre will be supplying its UX Royale High Performance Tyre for the Hyundai Alcazar.
  • JK Tyre has also previously partnered with Hyundai for providing tyres for the Creta SUV.

JK Tyre on Wednesday announced that it has become the official tyre supplier partner for the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar SUV. JK Tyre has also previously partnered with Hyundai for providing tyres for the Creta SUV.

“Our partnership with JK Tyre to offer Hyundai Alcazar with UX Royale High Performance tyres, continues to carry forward this SUV’s premium quotient with superior comfort, handling & driving dynamics," said Hyundai Motor India.

(Also Read: Triber to Alcazar and more: Three-row SUVs and MPVs under 20 lakh)

JK Tyre will be supplying its UX Royale High Performance Tyre for the Hyundai Alcazar. As per the company, this tyre features a 5-Rib asymmetric design, stable shoulder tread blocks, variable draft groove technology, waffle groove, and aero wing design, which makes it suitable for the Alcazar SUV. The company also claims that its UX Royale High Performance Tyre delivers 'superior ride comfort' and aids in overall improved handling of the SUV, meanwhile reducing road noise inside the cabin.

(Also Read: JK Tyre's quarterly profit jumps to 230 cr)

Commenting on the partnership, V K Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, “The newest collaboration for Hyundai Alcazar is a step forward to strengthen our strong relationship and our commitment to our OEM customers. We are confident that through this partnership, once again we will delight customers with excellent quality of our tyres and best in class riding experience across all terrains."

(Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar first drive review: Best of Creta in a three-row form factor)

Meanwhile, Alcazar has also become the 10 millionth car to roll out of the Hyundai's plant in Chennai (find more details here). Alcazar SUV sits at a price range of 16.30-20 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row-seater SUV by Hyundai competes against the rivals such as the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.