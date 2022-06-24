HT Auto
Home Auto News Jehan Daruvala Aims Formula 1 Spot As Third Indian Driver Ever

Jehan Daruvala aims Formula 1 spot as third Indian driver ever

Jehan Daruvala completed successful Formula 1 test this week with McLaren. If picked, Daruvala will be the third Indian driver at the F1 after Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 04:50 PM
Jehan Daruvala completed successful Formula 1 test this week with McLaren.
Jehan Daruvala completed successful Formula 1 test this week with McLaren.
Jehan Daruvala completed successful Formula 1 test this week with McLaren.
Jehan Daruvala completed successful Formula 1 test this week with McLaren.

Indian car racer Jehan Daruvala could soon become the third from the country to make it to the top level of world motorsport. Daruvala, who currently competes in the Formula 2 circuit with Italian team Prema, had a successful test at Formula 1 this week. He drove a F1 livery from McLaren, the eight-time constructors' winner. After completing 130 laps, Daruvala is now eligible for a Super Licence, which will take him closer to F1 debut.

If 23-year-old Daruvala makes it, he will be the third Indian racer to compete at Formula 1 level. The two other Indian drivers who achieved this feat are Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

Daruvala drove McLaren's 2021 race-winning challenger livery, the MCL35M, on Tuesday and Wednesday at Silverstone circuit in United Kingdom. The track time at the Silverstone over two days earned Daruvala enough points to apply for a Super Licence. This was the first time Daruvala drove a Formula 1 car on track ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone next weekend.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Daruvala has won Formula 2 races thrice. He has as many as 12 podium finishes, including five top-three finishes from six rounds in the ongoing season. He is now aiming to be the first Indian driver to win the Formula 2 championship this season.

After successfully completing his Formula 1 test run, Jehan Daruvala said, “I really enjoyed my first time driving a Formula One car. I felt immediately at home and while it was physically more demanding than anything I have driven in the past, I didn't have any issues with my fitness."

“As a result, we were able to work through the run plan well and complete everything we had mapped out. We did a mixture of high-fuel long runs and as well as shorter, low-fuel runs on different tyre compounds. That gave me a good understanding of how teams operate on an F1 weekend," Daruvala added.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 04:50 PM IST
TAGS: Formula 1 F1 Jehan Daruvala
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Toyota Hyryder SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, teased for the first time
Toyota Hyryder SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, teased for the first time
Gaurav Gill clocks fastest time in WRC2 Safari Rally Kenya Shakedown
Gaurav Gill clocks fastest time in WRC2 Safari Rally Kenya Shakedown
Jehan Daruvala aims Formula 1 spot as third Indian driver ever
Jehan Daruvala aims Formula 1 spot as third Indian driver ever
Hero Passion XTec launched with projector LED light, Bluetooth connectivity
Hero Passion XTec launched with projector LED light, Bluetooth connectivity
Two dead after Chinese EV car on test falls from third floor of headquarter
Two dead after Chinese EV car on test falls from third floor of headquarter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city