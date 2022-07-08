HT Auto
Jeep Meridian to show off off-road skills, invites enthusiasts to participate

Jeep Meridian is mounting a challenge to Toyota Fortuner in the premium SUV segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2022, 11:44 AM
Jeep Meridian gets a move on regardless of the size and scale of obstacles.
Jeep Meridian gets a move on regardless of the size and scale of obstacles.
Jeep Meridian gets a move on regardless of the size and scale of obstacles.
Jeep Meridian gets a move on regardless of the size and scale of obstacles.

Jeep Meridian may offer a fairly upmarket cabin but when it comes to tackling off-road challenges, the latest SUV from the Americans continues to stay true to the brand's rich 4x4 heritage. Launched in May at a shade under 30 lakh (ex showroom) for the base variant, the Jeep Meridian offers some extremely capable off-road skills and Jeep India is now inviting enthusiasts to an off-road track in Gururgram to experience the SUV's capabilities off the beaten path.

Jeep Meridian full price structure 
  
Limited MT FWD 29.90 lakh
Limited (O) MT FWD 32.40 lakh
Limited 9AT FWD 31.80 lakh
Limited (O) 9AT FWD 34.30 lakh
Limited (O) 9AT 4x4 36.95 lakh
  
 (ex-showroom, introductory prices)

Jeep India, in a press statement, informed it is organizing an experiential drive at Gurugram's Off-Road Adventure Zone on July 9 and July 10 - Saturday and Sunday - for enthusiasts as well as prospective customers. The drives would be organized between 10 am and 6 pm. The company further informs that the specially designed off-road track will consist of natural obstacles that will demonstrate Meridian's traction control, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, water wading capacity, articulation and off-roading capabilities in a natural setting.

Meridian offers a capable off-road experience in its AWD version.
Meridian offers a capable off-road experience in its AWD version.
Meridian offers a capable off-road experience in its AWD version.
Meridian offers a capable off-road experience in its AWD version.

Powered by a 2.0-litre MultiJet turbocharged diesel engine which is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed automatic transmission unit, the Meridian is underlining its ‘go-anywhere’ credentials to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. Based on the same platform as the reasonably successful Compass, Meridian gets a premium cabin with features such as a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others.

In terms of dimensions, Meridian may not have the mammoth road presence of some of its rivals but still looks like a dominant SUV. It measures 4,679 mm in length, is 1,858 mm wide and stands 1,698 mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 203 mm.

Jeep Meridian dimensions (in mm)  
 MeridianFortuner
Length4,7694,795
Width1,8581,855
Height1,6981,835
Ground clearance 203225

Meridian does also benefit from a very appealing exterior design language which is primarily highlighted by the trademark seven-slate grille with LED head light and LED DRLs on either side.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2022, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep Meridian Meridian Jeep India Toyota Fortuner Fortuner Compass Jeep Compass
