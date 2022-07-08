Jeep Meridian to show off off-road skills, invites enthusiasts to participate

Jeep Meridian may offer a fairly upmarket cabin but when it comes to tackling off-road challenges, the latest SUV from the Americans continues to stay true to the brand's rich 4x4 heritage. Launched in May at a shade under ₹30 lakh (ex showroom) for the base variant, the Jeep Meridian offers some extremely capable off-road skills and Jeep India is now inviting enthusiasts to an off-road track in Gururgram to experience the SUV's capabilities off the beaten path.

Jeep Meridian full price structure Limited MT FWD ₹ 29.90 lakh Limited (O) MT FWD ₹ 32.40 lakh Limited 9AT FWD ₹ 31.80 lakh Limited (O) 9AT FWD ₹ 34.30 lakh Limited (O) 9AT 4x4 ₹ 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory prices)

Jeep India, in a press statement, informed it is organizing an experiential drive at Gurugram's Off-Road Adventure Zone on July 9 and July 10 - Saturday and Sunday - for enthusiasts as well as prospective customers. The drives would be organized between 10 am and 6 pm. The company further informs that the specially designed off-road track will consist of natural obstacles that will demonstrate Meridian's traction control, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, water wading capacity, articulation and off-roading capabilities in a natural setting.

Meridian offers a capable off-road experience in its AWD version.

Powered by a 2.0-litre MultiJet turbocharged diesel engine which is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed automatic transmission unit, the Meridian is underlining its ‘go-anywhere’ credentials to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. Based on the same platform as the reasonably successful Compass, Meridian gets a premium cabin with features such as a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In terms of dimensions, Meridian may not have the mammoth road presence of some of its rivals but still looks like a dominant SUV. It measures 4,679 mm in length, is 1,858 mm wide and stands 1,698 mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 203 mm.

Jeep Meridian dimensions (in mm) Meridian Fortuner Length 4,769 4,795 Width 1,858 1,855 Height 1,698 1,835 Ground clearance 203 225

Meridian does also benefit from a very appealing exterior design language which is primarily highlighted by the trademark seven-slate grille with LED head light and LED DRLs on either side.

First Published Date: