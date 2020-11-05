Jawa Motorcycles to ramp up dealership count to 205 in India

Jawa Motorcycles announced on Thursday that it is going to ramp up its dealership count to 205 by December 2020. Currently the company operates 105 showrooms in the country and has added 58 new dealerships since the lockdown is lifted.

Classic Legends, the owner of Jawa Motorcycles, has also announced recently that it has successfully delivered over 2000 units of its Perak premium cruiser this festive season. It said that the sales performance of the brand has been boosted by the BS 6 variants of Jawa and Jawa forty two models.

“We have also been extensively working towards expanding our dealership network. Since the lifting of the lockdown, we have added 58 dealerships to our existing network that are fully operational and have made our products more accessible to our customers pan India. The company plans to increase the pre-lockdown number of 105 dealerships to 205 by December 2020 to make our models available to more customers, in newer geographies," said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends.

The company started deliveries of the Perak premium cruiser earlier this year in the month of July. The company said that it has also ramped up the production of its bikes and normalised dealership operations across the country.

The Jawa Perak cruiser will soon see a rival in the form of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which is slated for launch on Friday (November 6). Apart from that, other rivals to the Perak cruiser include bikes such as Honda H'ness CB350 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.