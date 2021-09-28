Jaguar XF Saloon races down London streets to celebrate ‘No Time to Die’ release

The video further focuses on the comfort of the XF's cabin where Evans seems to be distanced from the chaos and humdrum of the city traffic and makes the most the Jaguar's precise and intuitive steering as well as the refined performance of its Ingenium engine. The chase ends in the Baker Street, where Jung finally reaches Evans and hands over his tickets for No Time to Die. “The Jaguar XF is a car designed to tackle any journey with an unrivalled balance of luxury, comfort and refinement," said Anna Gallagher, Jaguar Brand Director.

Throughout the chase scene involving the Jaguar XF and the athlete, the video also showcases some familiar faces from the previous 007 movies including a bullet-holed XF as well as other notable Jaguar models that appeared in some past films. These models include the C-X75 from Spectre (2015) and the XKR Convertible from Die Another Day (2002).