Jaguar's next generation of e-cars will be lighter and more powerful.
Jaguar signs up for new era of Formula E

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2021, 05:36 PM IST Reuters

  • Tata-owned JLR announced in February an electrification strategy, called Reimagine, under which Jaguar would be a fully electric luxury brand from 2025.
  • Jaguar confirmed its long-term future in the all-electric Formula E series on Thursday.

Jaguar confirmed its long-term future in the all-electric Formula E series on Thursday, with the new Gen3 era set to start next year.

Jaguar's Sam Bird is leading the drivers' championship ahead of two home races in London this weekend -- the British marque's first race on home soil since leaving Formula One at the end of 2004.

(Also Read: Two rare Jaguar racing models crash during Goodwood hill climb event)

The next generation of cars will be lighter and more powerful, as well as showcasing fast-charging technology.

Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Thierry Bollore said Formula E was "proving to be the perfect environment to design, collaborate, test and develop new sustainable technologies at pace".

"Jaguar Racing will not only play a role in the renaissance of Jaguar as a pure-electric luxury brand, but across the entire electrified Jaguar Land Rover ecosystem," he added in a statement.

(Also Read: New Land Rover Discovery launched at 88.06 lakh, gets style updates and more)

Tata-owned JLR announced in February an electrification strategy, called Reimagine, under which Jaguar would be a fully electric luxury brand from 2025.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

  • First Published Date : 22 Jul 2021, 05:36 PM IST
