Jaguar repurposes used I-Pace battery to a portable energy storage system

Jaguar partnered with Pramac plan to develop a zero-emission energy storage unit that will be powered by second-life Jaguar I-Pace batteries.

Jaguar's engineering team along with Pramac intend to develop a zero-emission energy storage unit that will be powered by used Jaguar I-Pace batteries. These batteries will be taken from Jaguar I-Pace prototypes and engineering test vehicles.

Pramac's technology called Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) will feature lithium-ion cells from one-and-a-half second-life Jaguar I-Pace batteries and will supply zero-emission power where access to the mains supply is limited or unavailable.

The system has been used to help Jaguar TCS Racing prepare for the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during the testing in the UK and Spain. It was used to run the team's diagnostic equipment that analysed the race cars’ track performance, and it also supplied auxiliary power to the Jaguar pit garage.

Also read | Jaguar Land Rover ties up with Nvidia to develop software for SUVs

The system has a capacity of up to 125kWh which the automaker claimed is more than enough to fully charge an all-electric Jaguar I-Pace performance SUV or it can also power a regular family home for a week. Available for commercial hire, the units are fitted with Type 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) charge connections with dynamic control and rated at up to 22kW AC to allow electric vehicle charging, said Jaguar. The company mentioned finding a second life for batteries after they have been removed from vehicles can avoid premature recycling and help create a secure supply of rare materials.

Jaguar I-Pace features a 90kWh lithium-ion battery that gives the EV a range of up to 470 km. The EV is capable to generate power of 400PS and a peak torque of 696Nm. The I-Pace can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

First Published Date: