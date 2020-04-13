Jaguar Land Rover has donated 300 cars to help UK battle Covid-19

Transportation of essential medical equipment to frontline healthcare personnel and institutions has been of extreme importance in the battle against Covid-19 in the United Kingdom. Towards this end, Jaguar Land Rover has come out in a big way to provide workers across the country with vehicles that have been put to use to supply essentials of all kinds.

Jaguar Land Rover recently informed that over 300 of its cars have now been given out to help transport essential supplies. Of these, 105 vehicles have been provided to British Red Cross alone. And most of these are Land Rover Defender, a capable SUV that is renowned for tackling a wide variety of terrain with considerable ease.

Additionally, Jaguar sedans like XE have been provided to emergency services like West Midlands Fire Services that are also increasingly taking the lead in providing assistance to locals.

Delivery of critical care continues today, providing medical supplies and food packages across the West Mids, to the vulnerable and to shielded households. Thank you so much to @JLR_News for providing vehicles which have been crucial in helping those in need. pic.twitter.com/pUzS08jC7G — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) April 10, 2020

While vehicles to transport essentials are very important, the essential items themselves are at the core of the battle against Covid-19. As such, Land Rover has also put its engineering might into producing PPE visors for the country's medical fraternity through its 3D printing technology. The company states that the objective is to manufacture around 1,500 of these visors each week. (Full report here)

Jaguar Land Rover has also been assisting with vehicles and supplies in several other European countries like Spain and Italy. Parents company Tata Motors has also been actively helping India battle the disease.

A number of other car makers have also been actively involved in helping out in the current times of crisis. From augmenting production of key medical equipment to making donations, these companies are showing the way forward for a brighter tomorrow.