Jaguar F-Type to get special trim this year as brand marks 75 yrs of sports cars

As Jaguar is nearing 75 years of making sports cars, the carmaker will introduce a special trim of the F-Type later this year. The brand is looking to celebrate its internal combustion cars and spend a great deal of time on the F-Type in particular, which will be the last internal combustion sports car from the brand. The nostalgic celebration comes as the brand embarks on an electrification journey and looks to add luxurious electric vehicles to its portfolio.

Jaguar Land Rover's CEO Thierry Bolloré spoke to Auto Express about the future of the brand, saying, "As we move towards 2023, we’ll be celebrating 75 years of Jaguar sports cars, and the F-Type will be the last internal combustion engine Jaguar sports car. It’ll be a wonderful celebration of what has been." Jaguar is working on an electric vehicle architecture, taking the brand to the future of mobility.

The future Jaguar models will make use of a new electric vehicle platform that is currently under development and the test mules will be hitting the road very soon. With the new platform, Jaguar will lead the brand into an EV-based future and plans to sell high-end EVs in the $100,000 price bracket.

Jaguar has mostly been mum about its future plans, especially related to EVs. It almost seemed non-existent but in reality, Juguar was working on the new EV platform while also working to promote its new Land Rover Defender 130 three-row SUV, Bolloré said.

Jaguar already has an electric vehicle in its lineup - the i-Pace SUV, which will remain in the current lineup and bridge the gap for the brand. The brand's current internal combustion engine vehicles will eventually evolve into electric vehicles.

