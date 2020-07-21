The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to penalise vehicle owners who do not ensure social distancing in their vehicles and will be fined hefty amounts. The announcement was made in a note issued by with Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu authorizing all Deputy Commissioners to impose penalties. This is part of larger measures targeted towards containing Covid-19 pandemic here.

News agency ANI reported that the note outlines a slew of measures to ensure that social distancing practices are followed everywhere, including in vehicles - both private as well as public. So, owners of buses will be fined ₹3,000 if these buses are found to crowded with passengers. Similarly, a fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed on private cars if they are loaded with occupants and autorickshaws and two-wheelers will be fined ₹2,000 for similar offenses.

The note also mentions that violator will attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (45 of 1860).

Fines will also be imposed for not wearing masks in public spaces, for spitting, violating home quarantine instructions and for violating social distancing norms in commercial and public spaces.

Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported close to 14,000 positive cases and more than 240 people have lost their lives.



