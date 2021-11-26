IONITY to invest around 700 million euros to expand e-charging stations by 2025

IONITY is investing around 700 million euros to install more than 5,000 additional fast-charging points by 2025. To develop a robust charging infrastructure that will facilitate a smoother transition towards electric mobility, the joint venture in Volkswagen, with its Porsche and Audi has its stake is on a mission to create more than 1,000 locations for fast charging at up to 350 kW.

In this move, the electric vehicle charging stations will longer be built only along freeways, but also near major cities and along busy main roads. This will take the number of charging stations from 400 at the present to more than 1,000, informed Audi. Chairman of the board of management of Audi AG Markus Duesmann said that the success of electric mobility heavily depends on extensive charging infrastructure. “We are transitioning our product range to electric cars in all of our core segments. This is a major change, but I see it as an even greater opportunity," he added.

(Also read | Audi Q5 vs Mercedes GLC, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60: Price, features, specs compared)

Audi which is planning to roll out more than 20 electric vehicles by 2025 and has aimed to only launch all-electric models from 2026, is focusing on building a cohesive ecosystem for EVs. “More than ever before, it isn’t just the product that matters, but the entire ecosystem. With its focus on advancing and improving the charging network offering, IONITY’s massive expansion will play a key role in making electric vehicles more attractive," Duesmann shared.

Audi also informed that from next month, it will offer a particularly premium form of charging exclusively on the IONITY network known as ‘Plug & Charge.’ This means that one can charge an EV easily and in a secured manner without an RFID (radio frequency identification) card or even an app. The authentication process takes place automatically at compatible charging stations via encrypted communication as soon as the charging cable is connected to the vehicle.

(Also read | 2021 Audi Q5 launched at ₹58.93 lakh in India, to take on Mercedes GLC, BMW X3)

IONITY is a joint venture between the companies like BMW Group, the Ford Motor Company, the Hyundai Motor Group, Mercedes Benz AG, and the Volkswagen Group with its brands Audi and Porsche. The charging stations of the network use renewable energy as a commitment to its sustainability goals.