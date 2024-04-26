Interview: Jeep India reveals product strategy & what an electric future holds

Jeep entered Indian shores back in 2016 with two models that were aimed squarely at a very niche, adventure-seeking luxury-car buying audience. While the name ‘Jeep’ has been used to refer to a number models in the country for decades, now is when the American brand thought it prudent to officially try its luck here. The Wrangler and Grand Cherokee were top-of-the-line products, followed by the Compass mid-size SUV in 2017 that really helped lay the foundation. The three-row Meridian followed in 2022.

Jeep is battling in the Indian car market with a double-edged sword - one sharp side on maintaining the premium yet rugged appeal of its SUVs and the

In the nearly decade-long presence in India, Jeep SUV models have competed in both the mass-market space as well as the luxury space. But the performance in terms of sheer volumes has not been much to write home about. So what makes the Jeep brand tick in a country which now has the world's third-largest vehicle market in terms of sales? Is the business about number of units sold or is it about establishing and maintaining a premium image? And what does the future hold for a brand that prides in the rugged credentials of its offerings at a time when electric vehicles (EVs) are fast becoming a rage?

HT Auto recently caught up with Jeep India Brand Director Priyesh Kumar to get an inside view on the sidelines of the unveil event of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler. Here are excerpts from the interview:

HT Auto: What does the Wrangler brand mean to Jeep and to specifically customers in here in India?

The latest Wrangler from Jeep gets subtle style updates on the outside, feature additions within and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor.

Priyesh: Wrangler is a product which has been known for its off-roading (capabilities). But what's going to happen maybe time to come is that Wrangler is going to be equally good for the on-roading. New features that are getting added, like ADAS, Nappa leather seats, better navigation screens, six airbags, all those things are also going to give you an equally good on-road experience.

HT Auto: Wrangler has always been a bad boy. So what you are saying is it will be a bad boy but now with a good heart?

Priyesh: To some extent, yes. It is a bit poetic but it is correct.

HT Auto: How much has the Indian car-buying audience evolved to the whole concept of adventure driving, and what does it mean for a brand like Jeep and a model like Wrangler?

Priyesh: When it comes to the evolution of Indian customers towards experiencing lifestyle products, and maybe off-roading-capable products, they (customers) are still evolving. To further promote it, we are doing a lot of things like Jeep Camps, Jeep Trails, where we invite our customers to actually experience the product.So what I am saying is that it (fondness for off-road driving) is gradually coming up and it will help us as a brand.

HT Auto: But then help me understand what does Jeep stand for as a brand. Because on one end of the spectrum, you have the Compass and then the Grand Cherokee on the other. So does Jeep want mass appeal or have an aspirational aura?

The newest version of the Grand Cherokee was launched in India in 2022. It sits on the top of the Jeep product pyramid in the country.

Priyesh: We are going to be more accessible to all segments of customers. The Compass, Meridian, Wrangler or the Grand Cherokee are all premium products, and we will maintain that premium-ness. Going forward, it will be a lifestyle statement as well. But as I mentioned, the customer base itself is evolving, the customer thought process is evolving. So that's going to definitely help Jeep as a brand.

HT Auto: But let's be honest, are you also chasing volumes because frankly, cars like Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, as capable as they are and as much as they may carry the aspirational tag, won't bring in the numbers and volumes (in terms of sales)?

Priyesh: I will not say that we are not in that number game. But we are not going to compromise on the quality of customers or the profile of customers which we are looking at.What we're looking at is to expand that base altogether. Network expansion is on the cards so our cars are more accessible. A key pillar of our strategy is going to be corporate sales. So, there are a couple of things which we are looking at.

HT Auto: So volume, but not in the actual definition of volume?

Priyesh: We are not going to be in that rat race. But yes, we have also aspirations and we will pick up the volumes with all the things which I mentioned to you.

HT Auto: Jeep has products in the global markets that are positioned below or at par with Compass in India. Why not explore the idea of getting some of those products , like the Renegade for example, to the Indian market?

Jeep Renegade sold in several foreign markets has smaller exterior proportions than the Jeep Compass.

Priyesh: We are evaluating everything to be very honest with you. It's not being limited to, let's say, Compass on one side and Grand Cherokee. We are also evaluating the ever-changing customer expectations and market dynamics. On the basis of these, we will come with those products, whatever we find is appropriate for the market and makes business case for us.

HT Auto: Jeep CEO Antonio Fulani recently said that in India, a fair degree of localisation has been achieved but also hinted that more is required. You have 500 suppliers in the country. In your view, what more can possibly be done to bring down costs?

Priyesh: We have around 70 per cent localisation and are looking to take it to 90 per cent. If we have to grow, we can't be limiting ourselves to our current numbers. So localisation makes the overall ecosystem more friendly to the Indian market. And that's what is one of the priorities we have.

HT Auto: Going back to the product portfolio, can you give us a look into what is next after the 2024 Wrangler?

Priyesh: So I will start with what we did recently. We launched the Compass Night Eagle special edition which is a fully loaded variant. Then obviously, now is time for the new Wrangler. Then we have the Meridian 2.0. Again, we are looking at which all features should be part of the Meridian so that it isaligned to the market. It has to be something which appeals (to buyers) and it has to maintain the core DNA of Jeep. So all those things are being evaluated, post that also we will have a couple of product launches. But at this point in time, I am not in a position to share that.

HT Auto: What about electrics and what does battery technology and adoption hold for a brand that is about lifestyle, about adventure, about off-roading like Jeep. How do you not just stay relevant but stay ahead of the curve?

Priyesh: Globally, we have also got electric vehicles. Going forward, there are going to be some big ones like Wagoneer S and Recon. So globally, we are already there. In the domestic market, we are still exploring which products suit the market here. We are closely monitoring customer expectations, government policies, infrastructure development and regulations. We are very serious about this and we will come out with an option soon.

