Jeep monsoon campaign kicks off: Check offers, benefits

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 16, 2023

 Camp benefits include vehicle health check-up & some special discounts

Discount of 10% is being provided on accessories and spare parts

There's a discount of up to 50% on select merchandise

 Customers can avail of a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up

 Check product page

This includes all crucial components in an SUV that are marked for wear and tear

Customers can avail free alignment and balancing on four replacements of tyres

A 50% discount on alignment and balancing on the replacement of two tyres

 Customers also get a five per cent discount on battery replacement 

 Jeep has also started the Fiat Service Promotion Camp with Euro Repair parts 
