Jeep monsoon campaign kicks off: Check offers, benefits

Camp benefits include vehicle health check-up & some special discounts
Discount of 10% is being provided on accessories and spare parts
There's a discount of up to 50% on select merchandise
Customers can avail of a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up
This includes all crucial components in an SUV that are marked for wear and tear
Customers can avail free alignment and balancing on four replacements of tyres
A 50% discount on alignment and balancing on the replacement of two tyres
Customers also get a five per cent discount on battery replacement
Jeep has also started the Fiat Service Promotion Camp with Euro Repair parts