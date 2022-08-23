HT Auto
India-bound 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser specs, features leaked in official brochure

The engine of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to churn out maximum power output of 305bhp and 700Nm of torque.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 11:43 AM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch the 2022 Land Cruiser SUV in the country soon. While the updated model was unveiled in June last year, the details of the India-spec model were leaked in an official brochure and has surfaced on the internet, Hindustan Time's sister publication Live Mint reported. The SUV is expected to come with a 3.3-litre, V6 diesel engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The engine is expected to churn out maximum power output of 305bhp and 700Nm of torque. The dimensions of the vehicle will be 4,985mm in length, 19,980mm in width, and 1,945mm in height whereas the wheelbase is expected to measure 2,850mm. It will have a ground clearance of 230mm. The car will be offered in various colour options such as Super White, Precious White Pearl, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black, and Dark Blue Mica.

(Also read | Toyota to reboot its hybrid strategy for India, to bring more green cars here)

As per the leaked brochure, the all-new Toyota SUV will feature LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new grille, new front and rear bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around two piece LED tail lights, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, three interior theme options, a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, and a JBL sourced 14-speaker music system.

Toyota will offer the SUV with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh km, whichever is earlier.

In a separate development, Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India while betting big on the love of hybrids in the emerging markets. While the company's hybrid Camry sedan, which made its Indian debut in 2013, did not sell well partly due to a high sticker price. T

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 11:41 AM IST
