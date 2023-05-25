India's longest sea bridge in Mumbai nearly ready: Maharashtra CM shares details

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project in Mumbai, which will be India’s longest sea bridge. The ambitious MTHL Project officially connected to the mainland on May 24, 2023, in the presence of the state heads, as it inches closer to completion with a deadline set for November this year.

The upcoming 22 km-long MTHL Project is expected to dramatically reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from about 60 minutes to 16 minutes. It will also help bring the Raigad district closer to the main city, as well as create a connectivity option to the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai.

Moreover, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will also reduce the travel time to major cities Pune, Bengaluru, and Goa by further connecting to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Mumbai-Goa National Highway.

“OMG! It’s almost ready! I actually drove on our engineering marvel MUMBAI TRANS HARBOUR LINK MTHL with CM Eknath Shinde ji! What more could I ask for," Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

CM Eknath Shinde said, "This will lead to the development of educational, industrial and service sectors in this area. This project will save time, fuel, and prevent pollution. Environmental balance has been maintained while completing this project. Latest technology has been used for this. It was also explained that the habitat of flamingo birds has been protected due to this."

Of the total 22 km-long distance, a total stretch of 16.5 km is above the sea, while the length of the land bridge is about 5.5 km. The MTHL Project starts from Sewri in South Mumbai and will terminate at Chirle near Nhava Sheva. The six-lane access-controlled sea link has been built using orthotropic steel deck technology, which has a lighter self-weight but stronger structure compared to concrete or composite girders and has been implemented for the first time in India. The MTHL Project is about 94 per cent complete.

