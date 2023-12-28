Indians travelled 6.8 billion km in Uber cabs in 2023, Delhi booked most trips

Uber India shared its annual data report revealing several key details about the year. The app-based cab aggregator revealed that Indians travelled a whopping 6.8 billion kilometres in Uber cabs during the year, enough to cover the complete 6.37-million km road network in the country more than a thousand times over. While Delhi-NCR saw the highest Uber trips in 2023, Bengaluru stood in second place with the second-most number of trips.

Sharing rider trends, Uber revealed that Uber Auto and Uber Go were its most popular products in 2023, particularly the former, which has largely been a street-hailed service. Apart from Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the cities with the highest number of trips include Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. That said, Mumbai had the most light-night trips booked through the year, while users in Kolkata booked weekend travel the most.

Residents in Delhi-NCR mostly booked through the Uber app for commutes and had the highest number of office-hour trips. The company also revealed that most Uber trips were booked between 6 pm and 7 pm, while the most popular day for booking availing the service was Saturday.

Uber saw its highest monthly bookings in December while the Durga Puja and Christmas weekends were the most popular days for the company. The firm also recorded the highest number of Uber Reserve trips to airports between 4 pm and 5 pm. Concerning Uber Rentals, most users opted for the 2-hour, 20-km package. About 74,000 first-time users booked a seat through the app via Uber Bus. Lonavala was the most frequented tourist destination for users in Mumbai.

2023 also saw Uber introduce its flagship ‘Uber Green’ service bringing the option to book EVs via the app. The company said Indians travelled 64 million km using EVs this year spending a total of 3.9 million hours.

