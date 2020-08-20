Indian Railways' track cycles promise quick, inexpensive means to ensure safety

Staff of Prayagraj division of North Central Railways recently showcased specially developed track cycles which promise to take employees across their routes to inspect and check specific problems that may occur on tracks on which trains run on. At a cost of ₹3,000 per cycle, it is being billed as a quick and inexpensive way of ensuring that safety of trains and passengers remains paramount.

Although elementary in principle, these cycles replace the front wheels and feature a smaller roller which fits on the track. Instead of walking while on inspection rounds, authorities can now cycle on the tracks to cover a greater distance in lesser time and because these cycles are on the track itself, faults are likely to be noticed better. "It is convenient and a total (of) four people can travel using this cycle," said Ajit Singh, CPRO. "This will help in reducing response time to mitigate track issues."

At a time when drones and robots are being increasingly used in countries around the world for ensuring track safety, the track cycles are a rather basic means of carrying out inspection. Their cost-effectiveness, however, may well be the biggest highlight.

(With ANI inputs)