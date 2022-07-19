Indian Army flags off six-day motorcycle expedition to honor Kargil War victory

The 30 Indian Army men undertaking the expedition have been split into two teams in order to cover maximum areas during the journey.

The Indian Army has flagged off a motorcycle rally from the National War Memorial, New Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial at Dras, Ladakh to celebrate 23 years of victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. The 30-member bike expedition will span over six days, culminating on July 26. It was flagged off by Lt Gen B S Raju, the Vice Chief of Army Staff from the National War Memorial.

Over the six-day-long journey, the team of 30 bikers will endeavour to replicate the invincible spirit of the heroes of the Kargil War by rekindling their spirit of courage and adventure, the Ministry of Defence said. Before culminating at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, the expedition will pass through Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The bikers have been split into two teams in order to cover maximum areas during the expedition. Both the teams will move along two different axes - the Zojila Pass axis and Rohtang Pass axis, covering a distance of 1,400 kilometres and 1,700 kilometres, respectively. In order to cover remote localities during the journey, the biker teams will pass through high mountain passes and arduous tracks.

Through the bike rally, the Defence Ministry aims to spread the message of patriotism as well as highlight the grit and determination portrayed by the country's brave soldiers.

In a separate development, Made In India Infantry Combat Vehicles or Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) have now been deployed in the forward areas in Ladakh for use by the Indian Army. These combat vehicles are being used to boost the movement and fighting capabilities of the troops deployed in the mountainous terrain.

These combat vehicles have been specifically developed for challenging areas such as Ladakh where the movement of regular cars and trucks is restricted due to difficult terrain.

