India-bound Volvo C40 Recharge made available for pre-order in Europe

Volvo Cars has officially started taking bookings for its latest fully electric model, the C40 Recharge, in markets across Europe. Pre-bookings in other launch markets will follow in the coming weeks. The SUV is the company's first electric-only model and its latest manifestation of commitment to a zero-emission future.

Volvo announced that after the launch of XC40 Recharge in the Indian market, the C40 Recharge will be the next model in the lineup for the country. The C40 Recharge takes inspiration from the XC40 Recharge and appears to be an SUV coupe version of the same. The company expects the vehicle to play a significant role in the company's all-electric vision.