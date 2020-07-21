In yet another bid to usher in the age of electric mobility, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday inaugurated India’s first public EV (Electric Vehicle) charging plaza at Chelmsford Club in Delhi. With five charging points - each with different specifications, the plaza hopes to kick start more such facilities which could be a shot in the arm for supporting infrastructure that EVs urgently need in the country.

The EV charging plaza at Delhi's Chelmsford Club being inaugurated.

The EV charging plaza inaugurated on Monday was established by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) in collaboration with New Delhi Municiapal Council (NDMC). EESL claims it is spearheading the EV ecosystem development in India by undertaking demand aggregation for procuring EVs and identifying innovative business models for implementation of Public Charging Station (PCS).

Underlining the need for India to switch to electric power in the mobility space, Singh felt infrastructure support is key. "The EV charging plaza is a new avenue for making e-mobility ubiquitous and convenient in India. Such innovative initiatives are imperative for the creation of a robust e-mobility ecosystem in the country," said the minister.

Electric vehicles are still in a nascent stage in India even if rapid strides have been taken in recent times. Apart from relatively high costs, issues such as range anxiety and supporting infrastructure remain prime concerns.