India is planning to set up AC charging points for electric vehicles in the next two months which is aimed to bring down the cost of setting up EV charging infrastructure. According to a statement issued by the government on Wednesday, the target price for these AC charging points will start as low as ₹3,500 per unit.

The aim is to provide affordable EV charging infrastructure across the country to further promote electric mobility. A committee, which also included EV manufacturers and suppliers, was set up to develop this low-cost EV charging infrastructure.

The low-cost AC charge point allows up to 3kW of power to be drawn to charge electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The target price of ₹3,500 per unit is less than half of what the charging units currently available for electric two and three wheelers cost.

"The group had set a target price of less than ₹3,500 (USD 50) for a smart AC charge point operated with a smartphone, for a global breakthrough in affordable EV charging infrastructure. Fast-track development of the standard, close working between industry and government, and diligent testing and validation has met with success," the statement said.

The low-cost AC chargepoint can be set up anywhere with a 220V 15A single phase line. According to the statement, the charging and payment can all be done with the help of a smartphone. It added that one smartphone can be used for multiple accounts and payment options. The government is aiming to transform the parking lots at metro and railway stations, shopping malls, hospitals, office complexes, apartments and even smaller shops.

In the next two months, the government will complete field and durability trial of these EV charging points before formally releasing them. "These will be formally issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)," the statement read. It added that this upcoming infrastructure will help create a new industry sector which will cater to the high volume, low-cost charging infrastructure for EVs.

The government expects the electric two- and three-wheeler segment will drive India's shift to electric mobility. "By 2025, forecasts expect up to 4 million of such vehicles (EV) could be sold each year, growing to almost 10 million by 2030. Any charging solution to serve this sector must be highly scalable, easily accessible by public; it should support interoperability, and be affordable," the statement added.