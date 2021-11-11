India calls for need to focus on two-, three-wheeler carbon emissions at COP26

India has highlighted the need to focus on the carbon emissions emitted from two- and three wheelers alongside other types of vehicles in order to reach the global zero emissions target. The concern by raised by the country at the ongoing COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

India flagged that there is a need to focus on carbon emissions from all kinds of vehicles on the road, even the two- and three-wheelers in order to move towards a greener and cleaner transport system.

The concern was raised at the Emerging Markets and Developing Economies section of the 'COP26 declaration on accelerating the transition to 100 per cent zero emission cars and vans’.

On behalf of the Indian government, NITI Aayog extended its support to the non-binding COP26 declaration that focused on a the acceleration of transition to zero-emission vehicles on a global level. “Two-wheelers and three-wheelers constitute more than 70 per cent of global sales and more than 80 per cent in India," it noted. The think tank added that all governments around the world should also support the transition of these light vehicles to zero emission vehicles.

NITI Aayog also launched a web portal, called E-Amrit, for all information related to electric vehicles (EVs). With this launch at the UN climate summit, the country celebrated Transport Day. The portal will be a one-stop destination for things about EVs such as their purchase, investment opportunities, policies and subsidies, the think tank said in a statement.

The web portal will also bust myths around the adoption of EVs. It will essentially complement all the initiatives being taken by the government on raising awareness on EVs and sensitizing consumers on the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.

At the Wednesday session of the climate summit, the UK government also unveiled a new design for electric vehicle charge points, which it said could become as iconic as the Great British post box, London bus or black cab.

(with inputs from PTI)