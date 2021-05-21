In pics: Bugatti Chiron dares a Rafale jet in drag race. Who wins? 6 Photos . Updated: 21 May 2021, 12:23 PM IST HT Auto Desk An unusual drag race between a Bugatti Chiron and a Rafale fighter jet is stuff speed aficionados dream of. 1/6A drag race usually takes place between equals but when a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport takes on a Dassault Rafale fighter jet, it becomes a race to remember. This event took place at Dassault's headquarters in France recently. 2/6It was a scene to marvel at when the limited-edition Chiron Pur Sport with its 8.0-liter W16 engine with an ability to produce a whopping 1,500 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque took on a two turbojets fighter plane capable of churning nearly 58,550 newtons of thrust, that is equal to approximately 5,727 hp. 3/6At first, the Bugatti Chiron Sport accelerated from zero to 100 kmph in 2.4 seconds and touched 200 kmph in 6.1 seconds. It went to 300 kmph in over 13 seconds and after half a minute it was racing at a speed of 400 kmph whereas 150 meters, the fighter jet reached 165 kmph initially and stayed behind and reached 210 kmph when it reached 350 metres mark on the tarmac. 4/6After staying behind the Chiron for some time, the fighter plane took off after 450 meters at a ground speed of around 260 kmph, leaving behind the hypercar on the tarmac. 5/6It was a race where two professionals occupied the respective cockpits and the two teams had been preparing for it for weeks. 6/6Despite the colossal difference in their speeds, both the machines established themselves as the winner in their categories.